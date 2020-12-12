Microsoft has announced the general availability of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for iOS , which adds to the already existing Defender offerings on macOS, Linux, and Android.

This release delivers the rich set of capabilities present in public preview, including anti-phishing, blocking unsafe connections, and custom Indicators. In addition, it offers a unified security experience through the Microsoft Defender Security Center, where security teams can get a centralized view of alerts, incidents, and gain additional context to remediate threats across all endpoints.

Microsoft says the threats on mobile are unique, with phishing being the biggest and fastest growing threat. More than 85% of these attacks take place outside of email through phishing websites, messaging apps, games, and other apps.

Microsoft says the scale of their email service gives them extensive visibility into the billions of phishing attacks and social engineering techniques their customers face and enables them to detect and prevent these attacks on mobile.

For more information, including system requirements, prerequisites, deployment, and configuration instructions visit the documentation here.

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for iOS devices can be downloaded from the Apple iOS App Store here.

