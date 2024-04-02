Microsoft Defender for Cloud (MDC) to now give separate 30-day free trials for each plan

Microsoft Defender for Cloud (MDC) announced a new feature today that gives users more flexibility when trying its cloud security solutions. The “Trial per Plan” feature provides users with separate 30-day free trials for each plan, allowing businesses to strategically assess their security needs.

Earlier, MDC offered a single 30-day trial period that began upon activating the first plan. This limited users’ ability to explore different plans without losing valuable trial time. The new “Trial per Plan” system eliminates this limitation by resetting the trial clock with each new plan activation.

This change offers several benefits to users:

Users can now evaluate various MDC plans to determine the best fit for their specific security requirements.

Businesses can experiment with different plans without incurring upfront costs, ensuring they invest in the most effective security solution.

Organizations can prioritize their security needs by implementing plans in stages and aligning security posture with evolving threats.

To maximize the benefits of “Trial per Plan,” MDC recommends the following strategies:

Begin by assessing your most critical security concerns and choose the corresponding plan for a focused trial evaluation.

Develop a timeline for exploring additional plans as your security needs grow.

Keep up-to-date on new plans and features offered by MDC to ensure you have access to the latest security solutions.

Utilize the trial periods to provide valuable feedback to Microsoft. This feedback can influence future updates and tailor the tools to meet your requirements better.

