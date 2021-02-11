Microsoft announces new U.S. datacenter region with presence in Georgia’s Fulton and Douglas Counties

To meet the growing customer demand, Microsoft today announced that it will operate its next U.S. datacenter region—“East US 3”—in Georgia. The new data center region will have presence in both Fulton and Douglas Counties. From this new datacenter region, Microsoft will deliver a range of Microsoft Azure cloud services to customers in the immediate region and will also be available to customers across the U.S. and around the world.

The new data center region will create local jobs with roles in IT operations, electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as facility security and maintenance.

“The East U.S. 3 datacenter region is an important, large-scale project that requires careful planning and management to ensure safe operations that meet our standards for sustainable design and operations, cloud services reliability, physical security as well as data security and privacy when the region is live. We look forward to sharing more on these plans and partnering more closely with the Fulton and Douglas County residents and officials, as well as the greater Atlanta region in the coming months,” wrote Noelle Walsh, Corporate Vice President, Cloud Operations + Innovation, Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft