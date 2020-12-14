Microsoft announces a new datacenter region in Chile

Last week, Microsoft announced that it will open a new datacenter region in Chile. This new datacenter region will offer local businesses in Chile a competitive advantage by enabling faster access to cloud services without compromising on data security. The Chile datacenter region will also support Microsoft’s sustainability goals, and will also deliver Azure Availability Zones, which can enable cloud applications to be highly available with additional tolerance to datacenter failures.

“We aren’t building a datacenter just to power our own business, but to provide a critical investment in Chile’s infrastructure that will serve all the people who live here and customers who operate here,” said Brad Smith, Microsoft President. “Just as railways, power plants, highways, and airports helped Chile move into the future, today’s datacenters have become the cutting-edge infrastructure of the 21st century. Our datacenters near Santiago will make computing more accessible at even faster speeds, providing a new and secure platform for every part of the economy and supporting President Piñera’s and Chile’s ambitious digital agenda,” said Brad Smith, President, Microsoft.

Microsoft also has plans to skill up 180,000 Chileans and it will form an Advisory Board comprising local leaders to create inclusive opportunities to succeed in the digital economy.

Source: Microsoft