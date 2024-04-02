Microsoft could bring a Clippy-esque AI customer support solution for Xbox gamers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is testing a new AI-powered customer support solution for Xbox gamers. This “embodied AI character” will be more than just a voice – it will be an animated assistant designed to answer questions, troubleshoot problems, and even handle refund requests directly through Microsoft’s support website. Modern-day Clippy? This comes after the new Xbox Series X leaked recently could be $50-100 cheaper.

This move seems to be part of a larger push by Microsoft to integrate AI throughout the Xbox platform. The company is exploring using AI for various tasks, including:

Consider a scenario where AI technology can help in generating game content such as game art or assets.

AI could optimize game operations, enhancing stability and performance.

Microsoft could develop in-game assistants to offer real-time help to players within games. Could it possibly lead to easier gameplay for players like me, who often get lost in the game? Time will tell.

While Microsoft seems to be excited about the potential of AI in gaming, it acknowledges some public apprehension. The company is taking a measured approach, focusing on practical applications like the Xbox chatbot for now, as reported by The Verge.

AI could make things smooth and hassle-free in gaming, offering personalized experiences and streamlined services across the entire Xbox ecosystem. This chatbot might be the first glimpse into this future