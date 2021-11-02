Microsoft announces Context IQ, a natively integrated AI experience across Microsoft 365

Microsoft today announced Context IQ, a natively integrated AI experience across Microsoft 365. Context IQ makes use of Microsoft Graph to glean insights about your work. Based on the data, it will predict and suggest information you need, right when you need it.

Context IQ is first coming to Microsoft Editor. Right now, Microsoft Editor only offers grammar and spelling suggestions, and auto-completion of sentences. With Context IQ, Microsoft Editor will offer the following:

Editor with Context IQ will help with:

Editor with Context IQ suggests a relevant file or document that a user may want to include based on similar subjects or because they have created or worked on them before.

Editor with Context IQ recognizes when a user wants to schedule a meeting and will leverage the Microsoft Graph to recommend times when all participates are available, saving from switching apps and conducting a calendar search.

When the @ symbol is added to a comment, Editor with Context IQ recommends potential people to tag based on colleagues the user is currently working with on documents or stakeholders they previously tagged for document reviews.

Editor with Context IQ, suggests related Loop components for Dynamics 365 sales records, as well as components from third parties, such as Jira, Zoho and SAP. This allows users to seamlessly pull all customer content from Dynamics 365 into a Teams channel, so that business data shows up right in the flow of their work.

Editor with Context IQ lets users enter information without switching between email or other apps. In Teams, simply press Tab to let Editor with Context IQ complete a sentence, such as adding a frequent flier number when booking a flight online.

