The current version of the Windows 10 (and also Windows 11) volume slider dates back to Windows 8 and is now nearly 10 years old.

The dated slider is designed for touch screen use (like much of Windows 8) and therefore features an overly large design and hangs around on the screen for much too long.

We already know Microsoft is working on a new version after a developer found resources for the new slider in the code of Windows 11 in June this year.

Now Microsoft program manager Brandon LeBlanc has admitted that they are working on a new volume slider for Windows 11.

Given how close we are to the October 5th launch date of Windows 11, it seems likely Microsoft will not be able to include the new look into the RTM version, but presumably, the new look will be completed as the OS matures with updates next year.