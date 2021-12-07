Microsoft announces general availability of Cloud Site List Management experience

Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) retires on June 15, 2022. Since some legacy websites won’t run well on Edge browser, Microsoft introduced Internet Explorer (IE) mode that will allow customers to open legacy websites and web apps in Edge browser without issues.

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Cloud Site List Management experience. This experience will allow organizations to host their enterprise site lists in an authenticated cloud endpoint through the Microsoft 365 admin center. Organizations will be able to create, import, and export site lists in this new experience.

To use Cloud Site List Management, you need to have the following:

Customers must have an Azure AD tenant. Admins must have Microsoft Edge version 93 or greater installed and the latest version of the policy files. Admins need to be an Edge Administrator or a Global Administrator on the tenant to access the Microsoft Edge site lists experience.

