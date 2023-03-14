Microsoft Build 2023 will be in-person, to be held on this date

Microsoft Build is the company’s annual conference event, and it usually takes place in May. It will be no different this year, as Microsoft is reportedly planning to hold the event on May 23-25. This year’s Build conference will be in-person, the first time since 2019. Last year, the Build conference was held on May 24, and it was a digital event.

This is not the first time we are hearing about May 23-25 being the date for Build 2023 event. Last month, Twitter user @XenoPanther found evidence revealing the event date. Today’s leak from Microsoft watcher WalkingCat confirms the previous rumor while disclosing that it will be “in-person” this time.

WalkingCat has shared the details about the Build conference on Twitter, but we are still in the dark about what are the things the software giant will show at the event. And since Build events are aimed at software engineers and web developers using Windows, Microsoft Azure, and other Microsoft technologies, we can expect plenty of announcements regarding those products.

Before Build 2023, Microsoft is gearing up for another event to discuss how AI will transform workplace productivity. The company is also expected to show the world what GPT 4.0 technology can do at the event. The AI event is confirmed to take place on March 16.

Which upcoming Microsoft events are you excited about the most and why?