Windows 10 21H2 is set to be a major update, and that, unfortunately, comes with the risk of major bugs.

Microsoft is trying to get ahead of that issue by bringing back the Windows 10 Insider Bug Bash.

Hey #WindowsInsiders, exciting news! ? We have a new #BugBash for you starting today through May 17! Inch closer to your next achievement badge by completing Quests and filing feedback in the Feedback Hub: https://t.co/xaYtqWMmaW. New Quests will be released daily! pic.twitter.com/qpQboqpz6G — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) May 12, 2021

Starting on the 17th May, Microsoft will be recruiting Insiders to test a number of scenarios via quests and report their findings, hopefully uncovering any hidden bugs in the process. In total there are 18 quests to complete, ranging from using the magnifier, checking your storage disk in disk management, making text bigger and more.

In turn, Microsoft is offering a pretty Spring-themed badge, which can be seen above.

You can find all the detail at the Windows 10 Feedback Hub here.

via onMSFT