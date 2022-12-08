Microsoft brings Android December 2022 security patches to Surface Duo

Microsoft has started pushing Android December 2022 security patches to Surface Duo devices. The November patches rolled out to Surface Duo 2 users last month, but the company is yet to deliver the December update to 2nd-gen Duo devices. As you would expect, the latest December update offers no changes except the security fixes. The complete official changelog is given below if you are interested in reading it.

Changelog

It is worth pointing out that these firmware updates are rolled out in stages, which means not all Surface Duo devices will be updated at the same time. However, the latest version of the firmware will eventually be delivered to all Surface devices. But before you go ahead and download it, here are three things that you should be careful about:

Software updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface Duo will be downloaded and installed. After the updates are installed, tap Restart now.

In other Surface Duo news, Microsoft is rumored to be working on a Surface Insider Program for Duo devices to test new features with beta testers. The company might launch the Insider program early next year if all goes as planned, per sources. The Surface Insider Program will help Microsoft test new features well enough before sending them to the general public.

If you own a Surface Duo, have you received the update? If yes, you can share your experience in the comments section about what you think about the latest firmware.