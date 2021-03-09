Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services now has mask detection capability

Microsoft Mask Detection service

Microsoft’s Azure Cognitive Services now provides mask detection capability for its customers. Spatial analysis, a feature of Computer Vision, part of Azure Cognitive Services allows you to analyze real-time streaming video to understand spatial relationships between people, their movement, and interactions with objects in physical environments. Spatial analysis can now detect whether a person is wearing a protective face mark or not.

With this new service, organizations can easily gather the aggregate data of percentage of people wearing masks in a physical space to improve compliance measures. This mask detection feature can also be used to notify when a person may accidentally enter the space without a face mask.

In addition to Spatial analysis, Mask detection is also available through the Face Detection cloud endpoint in Azure Cognitive Face API Service.

Source: Microsoft

