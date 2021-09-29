Microsoft announces Azure credits for open source projects

Microsoft yesterday announced a new program through which it will be granting Azure credits to open source projects to help with their testing, builds, and other development work. Each grant will be for one year, but the open source projects can apply again each year to receive the free credits.

The following projects are already part of this program:

FreeBSD: FreeBSD is a Unix operating system for servers, desktops, and embedded platforms. Azure credits have helped developers to work on custom kernels. They are now releasing more timely updates for security advisories for third-party software and spinning up larger VM classes for package building and smaller VM classes for testing, both of which are hugely helpful to their developers.

FreeBSD is a Unix operating system for servers, desktops, and embedded platforms. Azure credits have helped developers to work on custom kernels. They are now releasing more timely updates for security advisories for third-party software and spinning up larger VM classes for package building and smaller VM classes for testing, both of which are hugely helpful to their developers. Alma Linux: An enterprise Linux distribution system.

An enterprise Linux distribution system. Haskell: Haskell is a purely functional programming language. Azure credits are helping their continuous integration system, releases, their GitLab instances, and other builds.

Haskell is a purely functional programming language. Azure credits are helping their continuous integration system, releases, their GitLab instances, and other builds. Snakemate: The Snakemake workflow management system is a tool for creating reproducible and scalable data analyses. Workflows are described via a human-readable, Python-based language, and Snakemake enables these to be seamlessly scaled to server, cluster, grid, and cloud environments.

The Snakemake workflow management system is a tool for creating reproducible and scalable data analyses. Workflows are described via a human-readable, Python-based language, and Snakemake enables these to be seamlessly scaled to server, cluster, grid, and cloud environments. Promitor : Promitor is an Azure Monitor scraper which makes the metrics available through a scraping endpoint for Prometheus or push to a StatsD server.

Source: Microsoft