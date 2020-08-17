Microsoft apps and services will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 later this year

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft 365 apps and services will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 from August 17, 2021. Microsoft Teams, one of the most popular communication tools, will stop supporting IE11 from November 30, 2020. After the specified dates, customers will have a degraded experience when using Microsoft 365 apps and services via IE11. And in some cases, they won’t be able to connect to the apps and services.

Here’s why Microsoft is ending support for IE11:

Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today. Since then, open web standards and newer browsers—like the new Microsoft Edge—have enabled better, more innovative online experiences. We believe that Microsoft 365 subscribers, in both consumer and commercial contexts, will be well served with this change through faster and more responsive web access to greater sets of features in everyday toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more.

Enterprise customers who depend on IE11 for business critical applications can use the new Internet Explorer mode feature in the new Microsoft Edge browser.

