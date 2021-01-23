Microsoft slams Apple MacBook Pro in a new Surface Pro 7 ad

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft today published a new Surface Pro 7 ad on its YouTube channel. This ad takes a jab at Apple’s MacBook Pro by saying Surface Pro 7 has touch and pen support, better design with detachable keyboard, and compatibility with a wide range of software including several popular games.

Only Surface Pro 7 has the versatility and portability of both a tablet and a laptop. With features like touchscreen, detachable keyboard and pen, and enough power to run your favorite apps — you can work or play from anywhere. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has everything you need to do what you love.

