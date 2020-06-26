Microsoft announces TypeScript 4.0 Beta with several new features

Microsoft today announced the release of TypeScript 4.0 Beta with several new features and improvements. TypeScript 4.0 is not a major release that comes with larger breaking changes. Instead it is just the natural continuation from TypeScript 3.9. This beta release includes features such as sophisticated slicing and dicing on Tuples, safer exception handling, new operators, control-flow on class properties, faster initial editor startup and more.

What’s new in TypeScript 4.0 beta:

You can learn more about the above TypeScript features from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft