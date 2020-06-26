Microsoft announces TypeScript 4.0 Beta with several new features

by Pradeep

 

Typescript 4.0

Microsoft today announced the release of TypeScript 4.0 Beta with several new features and improvements. TypeScript 4.0 is not a major release that comes with larger breaking changes. Instead it is just the natural continuation from TypeScript 3.9. This beta release includes features such as sophisticated slicing and dicing on Tuples, safer exception handling, new operators, control-flow on class properties, faster initial editor startup and more.

What’s new in TypeScript 4.0 beta:

You can learn more about the above TypeScript features from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments