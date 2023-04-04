Microsoft announces new Surface Dock based on Thunderbolt 4

Microsoft has announced a new Surface Dock with Thunderbolt 4 capability. The company has also highlighted that Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Laptop Studio will be able to take advantage of that Thunderbolt capability in the newest Surface Dock. The new Surface Dock with Thunderbolt 4 is now available for buy at Microsoft.com.

“Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a USB4/Thunderbolt 4 dock that helps maximize workspace, delivers ultra-high speed data transfer and the versatility to connect and charge your most important peripherals. This new accessory also carries forward our continuous commitment to security, sustainability and accessibility,” Microsoft wrote in an official blog post.

Below is a list of features you get with the new Surface Dock:

Besides Surface, you can also use it with other devices, which is what we reported a few hours ago.

It has USB4/Thunderbolt 4 capability.

It can connect to two 4K monitors at up to 60Hz.

The new Surface Dock supports fast data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps2 and can charge your device with a power of up to 96W.

It also has three USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a security lock slot.

The Dock will receive firmware updates via Windows Update, ensuring IT efficiency for commercial customers.

To remain firm on its commitment to sustainability, Microsoft has designed the latest Surface Dock with recycled materials. “The dock and the power supply unit enclosures are attributed to 20% ocean-bound plastic4 and lighter materials overall than our previous docks. Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock’s packaging is ~99% recyclable5 and free of single-use plastics,” Microsoft noted.

Microsoft’s newest Surface Dock is priced at $299 and is now available for buying. However, the company has not discontinued its previously announced Surface Dock and the second generation Surface Dock.