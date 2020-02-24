Microsoft announces new 100X100X100 program for B2B startups in India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is in India for a three-day tour. He will be sharing his vision for the future of technology at event that is happening later today. Satya will announce the new 100X100X100 program for B2B SaaS startups in India.

As part of this program, Microsoft will bring together 100 enterprise companies and 100 early and growth startups that have enterprise-ready solutions to offer. The participating enterprise companies will commit to spend at least $100K over a course of 18 months on solutions offered by the B2B SaaS startups that are part of this program. Microsoft mentioned that over 50 startups are part of this program at launch. Startups that are part of this program will also have access to sessions with prospective customers at Microsoft industry and customer events.

“India has one of the largest B2B SaaS startup ecosystems in the world, and it’s growing exponentially. This initiative will help build scale and create amazing opportunities for startups. Businesses can now fast-track their digital journeys through easy adoption of enterprise-grade solutions. We’re excited to see the outcomes of these partnerships,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

You can learn more about this program from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft