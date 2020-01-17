Microsoft’s B2B conference, Microsoft Ignite, has opened for pre-registration for 2020, and this year it is in an all-new location with an all-new date.

Last year Ignite was in Orlando in November, but this year Ignite will start on the 21st September in New Orleans.

New dates and location for #MSIgnite! Save September 21-25, 2020 and join us in New Orleans. ? Pre-register today for an amazing week of technical training and more: https://t.co/mK6qK4nIML pic.twitter.com/MDE72hf7FK — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) January 17, 2020

The event is generally aimed at Microsoft’s enterprise customers, with Microsoft introducing new technologies and apps aimed at servicing this market. This contrasts with Build for Developers for example.

Pre-registration is opened and can be accessed here. Microsoft notes the conference sells out every year, so pre-registration is recommended.

Via Neowin