Microsoft and FedEx announce a major partnership to reinvent the end-to-end commerce experience

Microsoft and FedEx today announced a major partnership to reinvent the end-to-end commerce experience. Microsoft and FedEx will be launching several joint offerings based on Azure and Dynamics 365 that will take advantage of data and analytics solutions to reinvent the critical aspects of the commerce experience globally.

FedEx Surround is the first joint solution from the partnership. FedEx Surround will allow any organization to improve visibility into its supply chain by leveraging data to provide near-real-time analytics into shipment tracking, to drive more precise logistics and inventory management.

The benefits offered by FedEx Surround will extend to any business with a supply chain and particularly those that depend on highly time-sensitive deliveries.

FedEx Surround can also collect multiple data points gathered through the enhanced scanning and proprietary IoT technology of FedEx and analyze them using Microsoft’s broad suite of AI, machine learning and analytics solutions.

And with every package that ships, FedEx Surround will analyze past trends to identify future opportunities for streamlined shipping, creating a stronger and more resilient commercial ecosystem.

“FedEx has been reimagining the supply chain since our first day of operation, and we are taking it to a new level with today’s announcement,” said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and CEO, FedEx. “Together with Microsoft, we will combine the immense power of technology with the vast scale of our infrastructure to help revolutionize commerce and create a network for what’s next for our customers.”

“Now more than ever, organizations are counting on an efficient and capable supply chain to remain competitive and open for business,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together with FedEx, we will apply the power of Azure, Dynamics 365 and their AI capabilities to this urgent need, building new commerce experiences that transform logistics for our mutual customers around the world.”

FedEx Surround availability details will be shared this summer, and customer access will be rolled out in the later months.

Source: Microsoft, FedEx