A number of Windows 10 users are reporting Blue Screen of Death issues with the error code “INACCESSIBLE_BOOT_DEVICE” after being automatically updated to the “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – SCSIAdapter – 9.3.0.221” driver by Windows Update.

Users are reporting the issues on Microsoft Answers, and according to reports, Microsoft has now pulled the troublesome driver. This response is somewhat late, as there is evidence Windows 10 Insiders reported issues with the driver as far back as April this year.

One user complained:

“Yesterday, Windows Update automatically installed Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – SCSIAdapter – 9.3.0.221. After I rebooted, it repeatedly failed to turn on, with an INACCESSIBLE_BOOT_DEVICE error until it eventually entered WinRE and repaired itself.”

Another noted:

“Windows Update installs the following driver: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – SCSIAdapter – 9.3.0.221, and after rebooting the system enters in GSOD loop with the INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE error. The only way to recover the system is booting into Windows Recovery Environment and doing a Startup repair.”

Users with the GIGABYTE X570 motherboard appear to be particularly susceptible to the issue.

If you have the driver pending or not installed yet, you can hide the update in Windows Update or roll it back prior to rebooting.

via WindowsLatest