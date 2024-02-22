Microsoft adds new features to Paint app to make drawing easier

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft’s Paint is one of those apps that the company neglected for a long but recently started showering love with many changes and new features. The Paint app on Windows 11 PCs has picked up an update to become more useful for those who use it for light photo editing work.

The Paint app has now been updated to version 11.2402.20.0, adding a new brush size slider on the left and a new tile in the Layers panel for background customizations, including changing the colors, as first spotted by PhantomOcean3 on the X Platform (previously known as Twitter).

Both features are aimed at creating artwork easier. The new brush size slider is always there on the left of the canvas to help you control the thickness of lines. And since it’s always visible on the screen, you can instantly change its size to create thinner or broader strokes, as per requirement.

The other one is also pretty straightforward. After the lines have been drawn, you can now quickly change its background from the Layers panel, courtesy of the new tile. You can also hide the background with the click of your mouse if you change your mind later.

New Paint app update for WIP Canary/Dev (11.2402.20.0) with some new features:



– A new brush size slider on the left

– Layers panel update with a new tile letting you customize the background (change color/hide it) pic.twitter.com/KUJOydQH5I — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) February 21, 2024

However, the latest update for the Paint app is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. If you’re running Windows 11 23H2 or older, this update is now available for you right now. That’s not to say it won’t be available in the future: Microsoft will roll out these features to stable Windows 11 users once the testing is successful with the Insiders.

If you’re a Dev or Canary Channel Insider, let us know if you’ve received the update in the comments section.