Microsoft acquires Orions Systems, a pioneer in the development of large-scale vision systems

Microsoft last night announced the acquisition of Orions Systems, a pioneer in the development of large-scale, hybrid, smart vision systems. Orions Systems is focused on “human-in-the-loop” machine teaching combined with services that can adapt to running on a single device or scale to address large scale edge-to-cloud network topologies.

Here’s how Orions Systems acquisition will help Microsoft’s customers:

Orions Systems has developed a strong reputation and leading technology for organizations seeking to gather and analyze high-value data specifically in the areas of video and image content. The acquisition will bring additional technologies that will allow solutions like Dynamics 365 Connected Store and the Microsoft Power Platform to offer retailers and other organizations a way to build and train their own AI models to customize and optimize how they can learn from their physical space. This extra set of tools will deliver on scenarios beyond what is offered out-of-the-box today and can adapt to the truly unique dimensions and needs of their physical spaces.

About Orions Systems:

Orions Systems was founded by Nils Lahr, a digital media industry pioneer who helped build the world’s first digital studio for CNN, launch the first live streaming of the Olympics, and invented the world’s first video Content Distribution Network (CDN). Nils was a co-founder of the Microsoft Windows Media Department and an author of the smooth media technologies, enabling Netflix, Amazon and others to provide streaming media services to their customers. Orions Systems consults with governments and Fortune 500 companies all over the world on the largest and most complex video projects as well as the world’s largest crowd sourcing solutions used by professional sports and telemarketing industries. Orions Systems leverages 20 years of experience building massive networks and supporting complex products, with the specific aim of extracting and utilizing value from non-text-based, unstructured content. Now companies can create customized methods to break down what they need from their content, producing exactly what they require quickly, cost effectively, without teams of data scientists and programmers, utilizing the cloud-connected global workforce. Orions creates solutions across a range of markets including military, homeland security, commercial surveillance, healthcare and sports.

Source: Microsoft, Orions Sytems