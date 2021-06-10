Microsoft Accessory Center app now available for download from Microsoft Store

Back in April, we reported about Microsoft Accessory Center, a new all-in-one app to customize settings for your Microsoft accessories to get the most out of them. This app is now available for download from Microsoft Store.
Here are things you can do in this app:
Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset:
- Rename your headset
- Change the voice prompt volume and language
- Limit the maximum headset volume
- Manage the Bluetooth connection
- Reset to factory settings
- Update firmware
- View device info
Microsoft Modern USB Headset:
- Change the prompt volume
- Limit the maximum headset volume
- View device info Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker
- Change the prompt volume
- View device info
Microsoft Modern Webcam:
- Customize video settings
- Turn on the built-in microphone
- View device info
You can download the Microsoft Accessory Center app here for free.
Developer: Microsoft Corporation
Price: Kostenlos
via: Alumia_Italia
