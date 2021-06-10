Microsoft Accessory Center app now available for download from Microsoft Store

Back in April, we reported about Microsoft Accessory Center, a new all-in-one app to customize settings for your Microsoft accessories to get the most out of them. This app is now available for download from Microsoft Store.

Here are things you can do in this app:

Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset:

Rename your headset

Change the voice prompt volume and language

Limit the maximum headset volume

Manage the Bluetooth connection

Reset to factory settings

Update firmware

View device info

Microsoft Modern USB Headset:

Change the prompt volume

Limit the maximum headset volume

View device info Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker

Change the prompt volume

View device info

Microsoft Modern Webcam:

Customize video settings

Turn on the built-in microphone

View device info

You can download the Microsoft Accessory Center app here for free.

via: Alumia_Italia