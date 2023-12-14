Microsoft 365 December updates: personalized app recommendations and more

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft is rolling out a new set of features for the Microsoft 365 app, available on the web, desktop, iOS, and Android devices.

One of the new features is personalized app recommendations. Users can answer a short survey to get recommendations for the best Microsoft 365 apps for their tasks. The application will highlight new and unknown features to users.

The Microsoft 365 app will also feature app cards with tips and tricks from product experts. These cards will help users get started with apps like Clipchamp and Designer.

The Microsoft 365 app now allows users to share files directly. They can click the “More options” menu next to a file and select “Share.”

Users can also delete files directly from the Microsoft 365 app. This will help users free up space in their OneDrive storage.

The Microsoft 365 mobile app is also getting an update. The app will allow users to access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more in one app optimized for their phone.

All new features are rolling out to Microsoft 365 consumer accounts by the end of December.

More here.