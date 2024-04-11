Meta will be blurring private images for teens when shared in DMs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has unveiled new steps that are aimed at combating the growing threat of sextortion and protecting users, particularly teenagers, from falling victim to this heinous crime.

The company has said to be working with experts in the field to understand the tactics employed by scammers in achieving sextortion online. Meta has developed a suite of tools to make it difficult for scammers to target victims across the internet.

One of the features introduced is the “Nudity Protection” feature in Instagram, where you’ll soon be able to rewrite story text with AI, DMs. This feature automatically blurs images containing nudity and prompts users to reconsider before sending such sensitive content. For teenagers under 18, this feature will be enabled by default.

Additionally, Meta is taking steps to prevent potential scammers from connecting with teens. Message requests from suspicious accounts will now be directed to a hidden folder. Not just this, teenagers’ profiles will no longer display a “Message” button for potential sextortion accounts, even if they are already connected.

Meta offers resources to help those affected by sextortion scams, including the “Stop Sextortion Hub,” helplines, and platforms such as StopNCII.org and Take It Down.

Recognizing the cross-platform nature of sextortion scams, Meta has joined Lantern, a program facilitated by the Tech Coalition, to share signals of abusive behavior across various platforms. This collaboration can disrupt sextortion networks and protect users across the entire internet.

Meta’s commitment to combatting sextortion underscores the company’s responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of its users, particularly the most vulnerable members of its community. By using technological innovation and industry collaboration, Meta seeks to create a safer online environment for all.

