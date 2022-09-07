Meta to hold its one-day virtual event on October 11

A year after its name change, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) is all set to hold its annual Connect conference on October 11. Meta Connect 2022 will be a one-day virtual event where the Mark Zuckerberg-led company will discuss how the Metaverse is being built and so much more. It will also conduct sessions for developers and creators after the show.

Meta may announce its next-generation VR headset at the event. However, Zuckerberg has confirmed that it will cost much more than the previous Oculus device. The high price of the next-generation VR device is likely because of the addition of features such as eye-tracking, face tracking, and many more. It will also come with some mixed reality features.

Apart from a new VR headset, this year’s Meta Connect will also talk about the company’s own VR platform, Horizon Worlds. The company may announce some additional safety features for the platform to eliminate harassment in the Metaverse. Meta is also expected to talk about NFTs and how digital creators can sell their digital assets in the marketplace with less friction.

On its official Meta Connect website, the company has said it will give more information about the event and speaker details “soon.” The website has also confirmed that it will share its progress one year after sharing its vision for the Metaverse. All in all, we will surely get a ton of exciting announcements from the company on October 11. Of course, we will bring to you all the latest announcements that come out of the event. So, keep visiting MSPU.

Are you excited about Meta’s Connect conference next month? Let us know your thoughts about Metaverse in the comments section.