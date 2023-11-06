MediaTek Dimensity 9300 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Key comparisons you need to know

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has been the talk of the town recently. From the look of it, we’re about to get a wheel-to-wheel interesting comparison.

MediaTek may be known for providing chips for middle to lower-end Android-based smartphones, but the recently released Dimensity 9300 is not one to miss. Not only did it outscore both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A17 Pro in the multi-core category on Geekbench, but the chip is well stacked with AI features.

“This unique architecture, combined with our upgraded on-chip AI Processing Unit, will usher in a new era of generative AI applications as developers push the limits with edge AI and hybrid AI computing capabilities,” says the company’s president in the official press release.

Without further ado, let’s dive in. Here are the key comparisons you need to know of the battle of Android chips of the year: MediaTek Dimensity 9300 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Key comparisons

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU Max. clock speed: 3.25 GHz

Architecture: 64-bit

Number of cores: 8 (4x Cortex-X4 & 4x Cortex-A720)

4nm Max. clock speed: 3.2 GHz

Architecture: 64-bit

Number of cores: 8 (1x prime core, up to 3.3 GHz • Arm Cortex-X4 technology, 5x performance cores, up to 3.2 GHz, 2x efficiency cores, up to 2.3 GHz)

4nm GPU Arm Immortalis-G720, with hardware raytracing engine support, at 1300MHz Qualcomm Adreno 750, with hardware raytracing engine, at 1000MHz AI MediaTek APU 790 AI processor Qualcomm Hexagon NPU Memory support LP-DDR5T memory LP-DDR5x memory Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6.5 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 5.8 Gbps Display 4K display support up to 120Hz

WQHD display support at 180Hz Dual active display support for foldable form factors 4K display support at 60 Hz

QHD+ display support at 144 HzMaximum External Display Support: • Up to 8K @ 30 Hz • Up to 1080 @ 240 Hz

“The unique configuration combines extreme performance with MediaTek’s industry-leading power efficiency to deliver unmatched user experiences in gaming, video capture, and on-device generative AI processing,” the announcement reads.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is also said to have strong security features for flagship Android devices, and we are still waiting for the tech giant to announce the lineup of the smartphone manufacturers that will be using this chip in their devices.