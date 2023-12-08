How To Make All Cells the Same Size in Google Sheets Easily

how to make all cells the same size in google sheets

Here’s how to make all cells the same size in Google Sheets:

Step 1 – Select all columns in the sheet. 

select all columns

Step 2 – Right-click on any column label and select ‘Resize columns A-Z’.

resize columns a-z

Step 3 – Select “Enter new column width in pixels” and input the size you want for all columns.

enter new column width

Step 4 – Click ‘OK’.

Now, let’s move on to rows.

Step 5 – Select all the rows in the sheet.

select all rows

Step 6 – Right-click on any of the row indexes and click “Resize rows 1-1000“.

resize rows 1-1000

Step 7 – Select “Specify row height” and input the custom size.

specify row height

Step 8 – Click ‘OK’.

So, now you know how to make all cells the same size in Google Sheets! Your sheets will now look more organized and be easier to read.

