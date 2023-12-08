How To Make All Cells the Same Size in Google Sheets Easily

Here’s how to make all cells the same size in Google Sheets:

Step 1 – Select all columns in the sheet.

Step 2 – Right-click on any column label and select ‘Resize columns A-Z’.

Step 3 – Select “Enter new column width in pixels” and input the size you want for all columns.

Step 4 – Click ‘OK’.

Now, let’s move on to rows.

Step 5 – Select all the rows in the sheet.

Step 6 – Right-click on any of the row indexes and click “Resize rows 1-1000“.

Step 7 – Select “Specify row height” and input the custom size.

Step 8 – Click ‘OK’.

So, now you know how to make all cells the same size in Google Sheets! Your sheets will now look more organized and be easier to read.

