Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i5 CPU is a decent computer for pretty much everyone. But if you’re one of those who never thought of buying the MacBook Pro just because of the high price point, you might need to rethink your decision as it’s received a handsome discounted at Amazon.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is $200 cheaper today, thanks to the discounted price at Amazon. The $200 discount will help you get the 13-inch MacBook Pro(Intel Core i5, 256GB) at a price point of $1,599, down from its original price point $1,799. The $200 discount is also available on the 512GB storage variant.

Apple’s MacBook Pro features Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch Bar with Touch ID. It packs Intel 8th-gen quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, four Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB-C), Force Touch trackpad, Touch Bar, Touch ID. It’s available in two color options — Silver, and Space Gray.