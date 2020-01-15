Logitech announces ERGO K860, a split ergonomic desktop keyboard that reduces muscle strain

Logitech today announced ERGO K860, a split ergonomic desktop keyboard that is designed for better posture, less strain, and more support. Logitech claims that you can type more naturally with a curved, split keyframe that improves typing posture. And the sloping form of this keyboard reduces muscle strain on your wrists and forearms.

The curved wrist rest with pillowed cushioning places your forearms just above the keyboard, offering 54% more wrist support and reducing wrist bending by 25%.

The pillowed wrist rest is made of following three layers:

SURFACE LAYER: 0.5 mm of KNITTED FABRIC with a durable, stain-resistant, and easy-clean coating that’s smooth to the touch. SUPPORT LAYER: 2 mm HIGH-DENSITY FOAM provides a comfortable, firm feel that equally disperses pressure. COMFORT LAYER: 4 mm of MEMORY FOAM offers a pleasing and personalized give, improving the feel of comfort and relaxation.

You can connect ERGO K860 to up to three devices via Bluetooth or the included USB receiver. Logitech claims that ERGO K860 stays powered for up to two years on the included AAA batteries.

ERGO K860 has been designed, developed, and tested with criteria set out by leading ergonomists – improving posture, lowering muscle strain, and reducing contact pressure. ERGO K860 is certified ergonomic by United States Ergonomics.

Logitech ERGO K860 is now available for order for $129.99.