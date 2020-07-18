Logitech has announced the Logitech Folio Touch, a flexible keyboard case with an integrated trackpad for the 11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation). The Folio Touch features a laptop-like keyboard that moves and adjusts depending on the selected use, as well as support for Smart Connector.



“The Folio Touch brings a familiar and comfortable laptop keyboard layout to iPad Pro users with incredible flexibility and protection,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, iPad Pro users can use the laptop like keyboard and trackpad to get work done and then easily move the keyboard out of the way when they want to sketch, watch videos, or read.”

Work in apps like Pages, Numbers and Keynote with the integrated trackpad and easily highlight spreadsheet cells, copy words and edit emails. Using Folio Touch’s trackpad, increase your productivity with the same multi-finger gesture controls you already know and love such as swipe, scroll, switch apps, pinch and double-tap.

There is no need for you to charge the Folio Touch since power is sourced directly from iPad Pro via the Smart Connector. Complete with a full row of shortcut keys for iPadOS, the Folio Touch provides easy access to the Home Screen, screen brightness, volume media controls and more. Additionally, the well-spaced backlit keys adjust automatically based on the room lighting, so you can type easily in any environment.

Folio Touch supports four use modes — including typing, viewing, sketching and reading — providing the utmost versatility for iPad Pro users. Dock the keyboard upright and pull out the kickstand, up to 40 degrees, to type out notes or emails. When typing isn’t needed, simply fold back the keyboard and sit back and relax to use iPad Pro for movie watching. The case protects the corners of iPad Pro, and keeps the front and back safe from scuffs, scratches and spills, with the secure magnetic latch holding the case closed so your iPad Pro screen is protected in transit. Folio Touch easily stores either your Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so that it doesn’t get lost and is there when you’re ready to hand-write notes, sketch drawings or mark up documents quickly on iPad Pro.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Folio Touch is expected to be available in July 2020 for $159.99 at logitech.com and apple.com for the 11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd Generation). For more information, please visit Logitech.com.