LinkedIn tests TikTok-Style feed, but not for entertainment

LinkedIn is currently testing a new feature that seems to be inspired by TikTok. This video feed provides users with bite-sized career tips, industry insights, and professional development advice, all presented in a format optimized for quick consumption and easy swiping, just like on TikTok.

The news comes after several established platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and even Netflix, have incorporated similar features in recent years, including gaming.

While LinkedIn has always allowed users to post videos, the new dedicated feed shows a shift towards a more dynamic and interactive experience. But LinkedIn’s short-form video feed will cater specifically to professional settings, unlike the general entertainment found on other platforms. Users can expect to see videos offering career advice, interview tips, skill demonstrations, and glimpses into different company cultures.

According to LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, this strategic move is driven by user demand. The company reports that its user base increasingly seeks video content as a preferred method for learning from industry professionals and experts.

However, introducing yet another short-form video feed has raised concerns about user overload. With similar features already on many popular apps, some users might find the constant influx of content overwhelming.