LinkedIn Pages adds several new features including Invite to follow, LinkedIn Live integration and more

Over 50 million organizations currently use LinkedIn Pages to engage with their customers, prospects and employees. To improve the LinkedIn Pages experience, Microsoft added recently added several new features like Employee Notifications, Kudos and Team Moments, Community Hashtags and more. Today, LinkedIn is announcing several new features for LinkedIn Pages including Invite to follow, LinkedIn Live integration and more. Read about them in detail below.

Invite to Follow:

The new Invite to Follow features allows you to invite first-degree Profile connections to follow your organization’s Page. To avoid invite spamming, LinkedIn has also included the option for anyone to opt out if they don’t want to receive invites. LinkedIn also prevents admins from sending more than 50 invites per day.

Stream with LinkedIn Live:

LinkedIn Live is now available for LinkedIn Pages, allowing you to engage in two-way conversations on-screen and through the comments. In the coming weeks, LinkedIn will also roll out a stream targeting feature with 3rd party tools, including Restream, Wirecast and Socialive.

Post as a Page or member:

You now have the ability to post as an individual or an organization. There is a new toggle switch on the homepage share box that allows you to post from the same place you already post on LinkedIn.

Source: LinkedIn