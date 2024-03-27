LinkedIn makes connecting with companies easier with Pages Messaging rollout

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

LinkedIn is making it easier for users to connect with businesses directly on the platform. A new feature called Pages Messaging is being rolled out to all businesses this week, allowing visitors to message companies through a dedicated “Message” button on their company profile.

For users, this means a more convenient way to reach out to companies with questions or inquiries. Businesses gain a new communication channel to connect with potential customers and leads.

Admins can manage these messages through a dedicated inbox within their LinkedIn accounts. The ability to categorize messages by topic and enable/disable messaging through settings can help with better organization and control.

LinkedIn, which recently introduced gaming (yes, gaming), also partners with social media management platforms like Hootsuite and Sprinklr. This integration will allow businesses to manage page messaging conversations at scale, using existing workflows within these popular tools.

We’re excited to announce the first six API integrations, with Bird CRM, Brandwatch, Hootsuite, Oktopost, Sprinklr, and Zoho. Integrating with one of these partner solutions for messaging capabilities will help bolster admins who may already be using one of these platforms. Admins can now manage their messaging at scale through specialized solutions with an API integration with one of these partners.

LinkedIn posted.

The move comes as Direct Messaging (DMs) continues to grow as a preferred communication method. LinkedIn is adapting to this trend by facilitating more private connections between users and businesses on its platform.

