Meet LG Gram 16, a 16-inch laptop that weighs just 1.1kgs

by Pradeep

 

LG today announced LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) laptop in South Korea. This new LG Gram 16 is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The main highlight of this laptop is its weight. Despite its 16-inch display and 80 Wh battery, this laptop weighs just 1190 grams.

To deliver great sound, LG Gram 16 comes with tw0 5W speakers and DTS:X Ultra sound with smart amplifier. On the connectivity front, this laptop comes with a headphone jack, two USB 3.1 ports, 1 HDMI port, and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

LG Gram 16 will be available in Snow White, Quartz Silver, and Obsidian Black colors and it starts at 2,900,000 KRW ($2,655 USD).

Source: LG

