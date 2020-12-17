Meet LG Gram 16, a 16-inch laptop that weighs just 1.1kgs

LG today announced LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) laptop in South Korea. This new LG Gram 16 is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The main highlight of this laptop is its weight. Despite its 16-inch display and 80 Wh battery, this laptop weighs just 1190 grams.

To deliver great sound, LG Gram 16 comes with tw0 5W speakers and DTS:X Ultra sound with smart amplifier. On the connectivity front, this laptop comes with a headphone jack, two USB 3.1 ports, 1 HDMI port, and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

LG Gram 16 will be available in Snow White, Quartz Silver, and Obsidian Black colors and it starts at 2,900,000 KRW ($2,655 USD).

Source: LG