LG announces 31.5-inch 4K OLED monitor covering 99% of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color space

At CES 2021, LG announced several new premium monitors. The main highlight of the lineup is the new 2021 LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro 4K OLED monitor. LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro (model 32EP950) features a 31.5-inch 4K OLED display with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Thanks to independent dimming control of more than eight million pixels, you won’t see the distracting halo effect common to HDR LCD displays. UltraFine Display OLED Pro also supports color accuracy covering 99 percent (typical) of both the DCI-P3 and the Adobe RGB color space.
Other highlights of UltraFine Display OLED Pro:
- LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro achieves the color fidelity digital artists’ demand thanks to its 10-bit 4K OLED display and LG Calibration Studio.
- LG’s hardware calibration solution allows users to make direct adjustments to ensure the highest degree of color accuracy and consistency.
- The monitor features a plethora of ports: one USB Type-C with 90W charging, two DisplayPort, one HDMI and three USB.
Source: LG
Comments