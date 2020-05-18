In January Lenovo announced its Smart Frame, a 21.9-inch digital photo frame which, due to its features, is virtually indistinguishable from a traditional photo frame.

It features a true painting-like finish due to the anti-glare coating, combined with the 1,920 by 1,080 FHD resolution screen, 85-degree viewing angle, and ambient light and colour tone sensor, which adjusts the picture’s brightness and overall “temperature” to appear as natural as possible in its surroundings.

It also features authentic bezels, and snap-on mounting system, which includes a circular mount on the back of the frame, which lets you rotate the frame to your desired orientation.

The built-in motion sensor at the front of the Smart Frame lets you advance the slideshow by a wave of the hand. Alternatively, you can use the companion app to change the photo being displayed; in which AI technology will help you choose the highest-quality images that are compatible with the Smart Frame.

The slideshows are also customisable, thanks to a collage feature that will let you simultaneously display a few different images. A “look back” feature will also help satisfy the nostalgia element that traditional photo frames often have, and the Smart Frame also features Google Photos integration. Alternatively, art lovers can choose from hundreds of different pieces from the accompanying app.

Finally, the Smart Frame will include a microphone and a pair of 2-watt speakers. This creates the possibility of integration with Smart Home Assistants, as well as support for video playback.

The Samsung Smart-Frame will set you back $400, but if you are one of the first to pre-order you can get the device for a full $200 off.

Sign up to be notified when the sale goes live on Indiegogo at Lenovo here.