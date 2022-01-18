Lenovo announces a new Windows 11 tablet powered by the Snapdragon 7c processor

Lenovo today announced the all-new Lenovo 10w Tablet, a Windows 11 device powered by the Snapdragon 7c platform. The Lenovo 10w comes with a 10.1-inch 16:10 FHD IPS 400nit Touch display protected with Gorilla Glass, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC storage. The 2MP front camera and 8MP rear world-facing camera will be useful for students in several scenarios.

Along with the 10w Tablet, Lenovo also announced the new Lenovo 13w Yoga convertible laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series processor, up to 16GB 3200Mhz DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD. The Lenovo 13w Yoga is durable, thanks to its spill resistant keyboard and Gorilla Glass protecting the 13.3-inch FHD display. It also comes with an FHD camera, optional 5MP (megapixel) world-facing camera and 4G LTE connectivity.

U.S. Pricing and Availability:

Available starting Price from Lenovo 10w Tablet April 2022 $329 w/ keyboard Lenovo 13w Yoga April 2022 $749

Source: Lenovo