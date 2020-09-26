The COVID019 pandemic massively increased the importance of video conferencing, and with many companies now mixing work from home and work from the office, a dedicated teleconference room has never been as needed.

Microsoft has a solution with Microsoft Teams Rooms, which supports a number of dedicated hardware installations, and today Lenovo launched a new system, the Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Hub, that offers another solution for companies that want to simply plug and play.

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub is an all-in-one collaboration solution that now has a 20% smaller footprint than its predecessor.

The Hub includes four improved, integrated speakers and microphones for a superior audio experience and a 10.1-inch Full HD, 360-degree rotating touch display for easy access to Microsoft Teams Rooms meeting controls.

It also comes with a single cable mechanism that streamlines power, ethernet, USB and display connections, reducing desk clutter.

It is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with vPro technology, guaranteeing snappy performance.

ThinkSmart Hub is protected by Lenovo ThinkShield security and includes a three-year Lenovo Premier Support warranty. Smart Collaboration Managed Services are available to assist with scope, deployment, training, maintenance and management of all ThinkSmart devices.

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub will retail for $1,799 and should hit virtual shelves in October.

Find more info at Lenovo.com