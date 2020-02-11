Microsoft is holding a Dual Screen developer event today and one of the announcements has leaked early.

Microsoft is partnering with Adobe to customise their Sparks app for the Surface Duo, as revealed by a video posted by WalkingCat, which can be seen below.

Adobe Spark is an integrated suite of media creation applications for the mobile and web developed by Adobe Systems.

The video notes that Adobe found it easy to customise their Android software to work well with the Surface Duo.

Developers who want to find out how they can do the same should watch Microsoft’s developer event, which is starting in around 2 hours. Read more here.