We know the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will basically be a Note with an S-series name, and there have been some rumours that Samsung may release the device as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note.

Now an official marketing image uncovered by LetsGoDigital confirms that this idea is just a fantasy, with the S-Pen equipped device featuring the expected S22 Ultra branding.

Fans may express some sadness about the demise of the Note brand, but of course, the important bit is that a siloed stylus device continues to be available from Samsung.

We have had an opportunity to have a look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra recently after twitter user Harmless Karl has posted a very brief video of the handset, unfortunately in a very rugged case.

We have seen the range before via dummies, but this is the first look at a live handset on video.

The video clearly shows that the S22 Ultra is simply a Note 22 with an S instead of the N, while the rest of the handsets retain the rounded styling one expects from the S-range.

SamMobile has also posted some more photos of the handsets.

Samsung is expected to launch the devices on the 8th of February, only a few weeks away.

See the leaked specs below:

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumours are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumour also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5000 mAh battery and support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

According to Snoopy, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in the following options:

Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colors: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colours: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/16GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage options Colours: Dark Red, Black, and White



You can track all the latest news related to the Galaxy S22 series here.