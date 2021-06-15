Last month, we published the leaked CAD-based renders of the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro smartphone, giving you a detailed look at what the smartphone will look like. Today, renowned tipster Ice Universe has published the images of some cases on his Twitter account claiming that those are of Pixel 6. However, it’s not clear whether the leaked cases are made by Google.

The leaked cases corroborate the previously leaked CAD-based renders of the Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. In other words, we can now say with confidence that the previously-leaked renders were of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Gallery

Google Pixel 6 Pro rumored specs

Google Pixel 6 Pro measures roughly 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters (11.5 millimeters thickness if you take the camera bump into account). The smartphone features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate.

Talking about the camera, the Pixel 6 Pro rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes a couple of sensors, about which we have no information as of yet. Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging.

Rumor has it that Google will use its own processor called Whitechapel for its Pixel 6 devices. If true, this will be the first time Google will use its own chipset in a Pixel smartphone.

The Google Pixel 6 series is expected to debut in the second half of 2021.