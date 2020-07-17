Leak provides more information about the Instagram/Messenger integration

by Sean Chan

It’s no secret that Facebook wants to bring all its messaging apps under one roof. The company has been working towards that goal for a while and recent leaks have given us a fair idea of what to expect from Facebook.

Now, Alessandro Paluzzi has reversed engineered apps to find more information about Instagram/Messenger integration. The new screenshot sheds light on how privacy will work after the integration.

There’s no word on when Facebook plans to integrate the service but these leaks have given us a fair idea of how messaging will work post-integration.

