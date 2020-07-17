Leak provides more information about the Instagram/Messenger integration

It’s no secret that Facebook wants to bring all its messaging apps under one roof. The company has been working towards that goal for a while and recent leaks have given us a fair idea of what to expect from Facebook.

Now, Alessandro Paluzzi has reversed engineered apps to find more information about Instagram/Messenger integration. The new screenshot sheds light on how privacy will work after the integration.

#Instagram keeps working on the “Your Privacy” section providing some new details ? pic.twitter.com/thEMlwZKfa — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 17, 2020

There’s no word on when Facebook plans to integrate the service but these leaks have given us a fair idea of how messaging will work post-integration.