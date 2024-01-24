What is Instagram's under-testing feature 'AI memory'? And personalized AI knowledge base?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature called “AI memory” to personalize user interactions with AI-powered bots on the platform. Or perhaps it can be your AI assistant when conversing with others. The picture isn’t very clear as of now. It was seen on X.

#Instagram continues to work on the ability to create your #AI bot by introducing a feature for AI memory expansion ?



?? Edits you make will be added to your AI knowledge base and could be used for future responses pic.twitter.com/CTHQ3r0HZt — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 24, 2024

What is AI memory?

AI memory is a system that allows bots to store and retrieve information from past interactions. This stored information includes user preferences, interests, and frequently asked questions.

How will it work?

Even though a lot is unknown, I assume that as users interact with their bots, the AI memory system will learn and adapt. For example, if a user consistently asks about the weather, the bot might start proactively sending weather updates in the future. This personalized approach aims to provide users with more relevant and timely information.

Instagram is working on several other features, not just this. Like Meta is working on the ability to translate the audio of Instagram Reels, the translation capability will be available within the Instagram app. Other than this, there might be a new feature on Instagram soon, Next Reel Reminder. This feature discreetly informs users when their current Reel is about to end, showcasing a preview of the next one and automatically beginning playback after a brief countdown. Instagram will scroll the reels for you.