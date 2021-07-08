Latest Skype Insider update brings animated background for video calls and more

Microsoft today announced the release of new Skype Insider update. This latest Insider build 8.74 comes with support for animated background for video calls, split window support on Android and more. Find the full change log below.
- Animated background for video calls! Just select GIF from local files and enjoy your new background.
- Customized Call Reactions – choose your personal set of reactions.
- Split Window on Android – because we want to improve your user experience for desktop-like environments. Supporting Surface Duo, Samsung DeX and most of the Chromebooks.
- Files sharing from chat in Skype for iOS.
Source: Microsoft
