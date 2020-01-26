The Galaxy Z Flip is going to be Samsung’s first clamshell foldable smartphone running Android. The smartphone is expected to be similar to Motorola’s recently announced RAZR smartphone in terms of design. However, specifications wise, both the smartphones are going to be very different from each other, as per the latest rumors.

According to tipster Max Weinbach, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is going to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ and while it’s Qualcomm’s flagship processor from last year, it’s certainly a lot better than the Snapdragon 710 that you find in the Motorola RAZR. Another key difference between the Galaxy Z Flip and RAZR is that the former has its fingerprint reader on the side of the smartphone vs the fingerprint reader at the bottom of the RAZR phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip is going to feature a Dynamic AMOLED display. Samsung is also expected to use “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass” and is also likely to develop crease. The front display is rumored to be 1-inch, where you’ll get information related to battery, charging speeds. The Galaxy Z Flip will pack dual 12MP(Wide-angle+Ultra-wide).

The clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip will have support for fast charging. To be more specific, the smartphone will be equipped with 15W fast charging support and will have support for both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.