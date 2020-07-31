At this point we thought we knew everything there was to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, but a new dump by Evan Blass aka evLeaks has revealed one more not previously known about.

The following details from the marketing of the watch has leaked, including the detailed specs sheet.

Gallery

The significant new feature is the measurement of oxygen levels and VO2 Max analysis, something which needed a special app on the older Galaxy Watch devices.

The feature is particularly important for runners.

Both smartwatches will feature Gorilla Glass DX, will have 1GB of RAM, 8 B of storage, feature GPS, WLAN and Bluetooth, and in some versions LTE. They will be water-resistant up to 50m and IP68 / MIL-STD 810G rate.

The 41mm model will have a 287mAh battery , while 45mm has a 340mAh battery with Qi wireless charging, and up to 56hr run time.

This long run time will allow for features such as sleep tracking, including REM phase tracking. The smartwatch will also include ECG, detect stress levels, steps and support 39 different sport modes.

Pricing and availability info has not been leaked yet, but we should know a lot more next week when Samsung announced the smartwatch at their Unpacked event.