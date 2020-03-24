Latest Microsoft To-Do beta update for Android includes several bug fixes

Microsoft today released a new update for Microsoft To Do beta in Play Store. This new update includes several bug fixes. For example, Microsoft has fixed the scrolling issues when editing long notes and the Detail view now closes after delete in tablets.

This update also fixes suggestions index out bound exception and Talkback navigation for sorting. Microsoft To Do team also mentioned that snackbar now shows multiple lines on all devices.

Microsoft To Do is a task management app to help you stay organized and manage your day-to-day.

You can download the updated To Do app from Google Play Store here.