A new Thursday means there are two new games going for free on the Epic Games Store, and this week Epic is treating everyone to Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez.

All you need to claim your free games is an Epic Games account, which is free. You’ll also need the (also free!) Epic Games Launcher to download and play your haul, but the games can be redeemed either through your browser or the launcher. No payment information is required.

Bohemia – located in the heart of Europe, the region is rich in culture, silver, and sprawling castles. The death of its beloved ruler, Emperor Charles IV, has plunged the kingdom into dark times: war, corruption, and discord are tearing this jewel of the Holy Roman Empire apart. One of Charles’ sons, Wenceslas, has inherited the crown. Unlike his father, Wenceslas is a naive, self-indulgent, unambitious monarch. His half-brother and King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox, senses weakness in Wenceslas. Feigning good will, Sigismund travels to Bohemia and kidnaps his half-brother. With no king on the throne, Sigismund is now free to plunder Bohemia and seize its riches. In the midst of this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the few survivors of this massacre. Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.

You can pick up Kingdom Come: Deliverance by following the link here or by searching for the game in the Epic Launcher.

Aztez is a unique hybrid of beat ’em up and turn-based strategy set in the world of the Aztec Empire. Deploy your Aztez (elite close combat warriors) in the metagame and enjoy a highly technical real-time combat event that has consequences in the empire. But choose your missions wisely, as you have limited deployments! A great enemy approaches the Valley Of Mexico, and it will require all of your skill and cunning to take them on and change the course of history…

You can claim Aztez for yourself by following the link here or searching for “Aztez” in the Epic Launcher.

Both Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez will be free on the Epic Games Store until 4pm GMT on February 20th, where they’ll be replaced by card game Faeria. Check back in on the 20th to see what Epic is offering up after Faeria. Happy gaming!